OMG! Imlie Vs Shiva Pandya, Sumbul Touqeer calls out Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon!

Star Parivaar is a concept that every television lover knows about, for years the members of the star plus family unite to enjoy fun and games, away from the drama of their daily lives. But it looks like it might have led to a tassle between two beloved stars.

Sumbul

MUMBAI: After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

Star Parivaar has been a long standing tradition of Star Plus where the beloved stars of all its shows come together to have fun and create memories.The stars of the shows, Pandy Store, Imlie, Banni Chow and many more came together to spend a night of fun and laughter and drama together. 

The stars dressed up as different characters and particpted in a series of activities that pitted them against each other. These collaboration gave us a lot of funny and unexpected moments together of these different story lines. 

But some might even have led to some teasing banter, Kanwar Dhillion who plays Shiva on Pandya Store took to his instagram to tease Sumbul Touqeer who plays Imlie on the show Imlie after she lost to him in a game. 

Sumbul reposted the story and warned Kanwar that he shouldnt brag too much. All of this took place in a fun and meant no harm and foul. But it is definitely heartwarming to see such healthy comraderie between the stars. 

Take a look at the instagram story here: 


Meanwhile on the show, we saw Fahmaan proposing to Sumbul on the show.

In a promo we sae that, Arjun Bijlani who is the host of the show would tell Fahmaan to come and propose Imlie in style and that’s when Fahmaan will go down on their knees and propose to the actor.

He also has as a soft dance along with her and lifts her in his arms and that’s when Arjun Bijlani will ask him the million dollar question if they are still good friends and that’s when the actor is caught off – guard and he doesn’t know what to say.

But Fahmaan was a sport and a very sweet took place in the shoe as a result of the proposal. 

Are you excited for more of ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates! 

