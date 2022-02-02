OMG! Imlie's Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan is all set for a fight scene in the show

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Imlie ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

In the video we see that Fahmaan Khan who plays the character of Aryan in the show is working hard for the fight scene in the upcoming episode. Fans are very curious to know what's coming up in the future episode. Take a look at the video

Check out the video:

Currently in the show we see that Imlie, Aryan and Aditya rush back to Delhi when on a bus stop, they stop to have food.

And that’s when Aryan and Imlie’s happy talk hurts Aditya badly and he leaves without even having food.

Imlie feels sad and turns to stop him but Aryan holds her hand.

Aryan doesn’t want Imlie to keep running after Aditya when he doesn’t want her in his life.

Will Aditya ever take a step towards Imlie?

