OMG! Isha Malviya reveals that she didn’t think Munawar Faruqui deserved to win but feels Ankita Lokhande should have lifted the trophy

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

Now while interacting with the media, Isha was asked if she thinks that Munawar is the deserving winner of the show or not to which the actress said “No I don’t think he deserved to win the show because I feel that Bigg Boss is a show where one should be active and give his inputs, but he hardly was involved in the game”

ALSO READ : Udaariyaan’s Harleen aka Isha Malviya gifts herself a New Car, deets inside

She further said “I feel Ankita should have won the show as she was involved in the game from the beginning of the show, her whole personal life was brought into public and discussions of her marriage were going on outside the house as well”

Well, there is no doubt that Isha was a strong player but her verbal brutal fights with Abhishek along with Samarth probably went against her and hence she was eliminated just a week from the finale.

Do you agree with Isha that Munawar didn’t deserve to win but Ankita should have won instead?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Udaariyaan’s Harleen aka Isha Malviya gifts herself a New Car, deets inside