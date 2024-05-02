OMG! Isha Malviya reveals that she would accept the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi even if Abhishek Kumar is part of the show

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

Now while interacting with the media, Isha was asked about Abhishek getting offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 and asked her if she would also do the show if offered along with Abhishek.

To which the actress said “I wish Abhishek the best for Khatron Ke Khiladi and I am not scared to meet someone or something. I believe one should face the situation and when it comes to professional work, you must keep all personal differences aside and I will do the show if it's offered to me even if Abhishek is part of the show”.

Well, there is no doubt that Isha was a strong player but her verbal brutal fights with Abhishek along with Samarth probably went against her and hence she was eliminated just a week from the finale.

