OMG! It’s Confirmed Tejaswi Prakash is the NEW NAAGIN ! Confirmed in Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale!

Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end as the finale of the show will continue today, in yesterday’s episode, one did see how Rashami were eliminated from the show and how the contestants broke down after seeing their mother.And Today Nishant Bhat walked away with the briefcase.

Nishant walked out with the ex–winners of the show who graced the show and also performed during the finale. The cast of Gehraiyaan , Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya also joined Salman on the show .

The grand finale is filled with jam packed performances and also a lot celebrities are joining Salman Khan on Stage.

It is also a great place to promote and launch new shows, The cast of ‘Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan’ also graced the show to promote their new show.

And the channel posted a very cryptic promo for Naagin 6. Fans have been waiting to find out who will lead on the Ekta Kapoor Iconic show, And it seems like the makers of Naagin thought the best place to reveal the lead would be the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15.

And As TellyChakkar has EXCLUSIVELY told you and it is confirmed that Tejaswi Prakash is the new lead in Naagin 6.

Tellychakkar had previously told you that Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will be the lead pair on the new Season of Naagin.

The Show Naagin has become an iconic show and fans are eagerly waiting for the new Season.

Ekta Kapoor teased fans that she would be returning for Naagin's sixth season with an actress whose name starts with M. It has now been revealed that it will be Mahek Chahal who will play Naagin. When Tellychakkar speculated about Mouni's return, we were the first to report it. During the first week of the show, she will make a cameo appearance.

TellyChakkar exclusively told you that a Basant Panchami Special will be aired on the 5th and 6th of February featuring previous cast members of the show, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, as well as Pearl V Puri.

Are you excited to see Tejaswi on Naagin 6?

