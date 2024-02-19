OMG! “It was a reaction when I hit Shivam; Prince Narula slapped someone but didnt get evicted” Kevin Almasifar on his exit from Splitsvilla 13

MUMBAI: Splitsvilla is one of the most loved shows. The show has had its share of controversies and recently contestant Kevin Almasifar was eliminated from the show. He was also eliminated earlier from Roadies. The latter got him evicted due to his one bad performance however in Splitsvilla 13 he got physical with Shivam Sharma which got him eliminated.

Also Read-Omg! MTV Roadies’ Prince Narula makes a jaw dropping revelation about Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar

Speaking about it Kevin said, “I could have controlled myself at that moment. Like I did say it was a reaction. It was a reaction when I hit Shivam, but I could've controlled myself at that moment. I just had so much hate and anger in my head. I didn't want to hurt him but I just wanted to show him that whatever you do is talk and whatever I can do is 'this'.”

Shivam and Kevin never saw eye to eye for most part of the show. Incidentally during Splitsvilla 8, Prince Narula slapped Shivam Babbar due to his bad behavior but he was not evicted.

Recently, the Roadies show was won by Gang leader Rhea Chakraborty's team, and Vashu Jain won the show.

Also Read-Congrats: Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary buy a new abode!

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla



