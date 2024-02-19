OMG! “It was a reaction when I hit Shivam; Prince Narula slapped someone but didnt get evicted” Kevin Almasifar on his exit from Splitsvilla 13

The latter got him evicted due to his one bad performance however in Splitsvilla 13 he got physical with Shivam Sharma which got him eliminated.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 13:15
Kevin

MUMBAI: Splitsvilla is one of the most loved shows. The show has had its share of controversies and recently contestant Kevin Almasifar was eliminated from the show. He was also eliminated earlier from Roadies. The latter got him evicted due to his one bad performance however in Splitsvilla 13 he got physical with Shivam Sharma which got him eliminated.

Also Read-Omg! MTV Roadies’ Prince Narula makes a jaw dropping revelation about Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar

Speaking about it Kevin said, “I could have controlled myself at that moment. Like I did say it was a reaction. It was a reaction when I hit Shivam, but I could've controlled myself at that moment. I just had so much hate and anger in my head. I didn't want to hurt him but I just wanted to show him that whatever you do is talk and whatever I can do is 'this'.”

Shivam and Kevin never saw eye to eye for most part of the show. Incidentally during Splitsvilla 8, Prince Narula slapped Shivam Babbar due to his bad behavior but he was not evicted.

Recently, the Roadies show was won by Gang leader Rhea Chakraborty's team, and Vashu Jain won the show. 

Also Read-Congrats: Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary buy a new abode!

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 


 

Splitvilla Kevin Almasifar Splitsvilla 13 Prince Narula Sunny Leone TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Shocking! Surya will purchase the Choudhary house and will vouch to marry Imlie to seek revenge
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Yashwant seems to have discovered a way to stop Savi’s studies
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa : OH NO! Shruti decides to cancel the wedding; Anuj saves Toshu from criminals
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is known for some amazing action performances in movies like Brothers, The Gentleman, Mission...
Woah! Throwback to the time Priyanka Chopra gave it back to a journalist who questioned her about her relationship With Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is not the one to mess with when it comes to interviews. The actor did not mince her words in...
OMG! “It was a reaction when I hit Shivam; Prince Narula slapped someone but didnt get evicted” Kevin Almasifar on his exit from Splitsvilla 13
MUMBAI: Splitsvilla is one of the most loved shows. The show has had its share of controversies and recently contestant...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna
Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sai Deodhar
Kya Baat Hai! Dabangii's Sai Deodhar gives a glimpse of the show's interesting 'Reccee day', check it out
Sudhanshu
Whoa! "YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN" Sudhanshu introduces his son Nirvaan and he will make your jaws drop
Mugdha Chapekar
Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?
Rajesh Ganesh
Exclusive! Pandya Store actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv
Aishwarya
Wow: Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s reels that are too cute to handle!
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande speaks about her insecurities with Mannara Chopra and reveals if Neil – Aishwarya and her could ever be friends