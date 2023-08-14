OMG! Jasmin Bhasin reveals she got locked inside an airport bus, narrates her ordeal saying, “I am regretting and how”

Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss-14. She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house since then the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy. It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. 

Recently Jasmin had a horrible experience while traveling from Delhi back to Mumbai. She shared pictures of being stuck in an airport bus and wrote, “Guys never book Delhi to Mumbai @indigo.6e 10 pm flight. I booked for the first time and I am regretting and how," she wrote and added, "It's 11 pm and we are locked in a bus in which they made us sit at 10:30 pm.”

Jasmin has a huge fan following and has been part of many well known TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq. Jasmin has also been a part of other shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4, Funhit Mein Jaari and many others.

Credit- FreePressJournal 

Jasmin Bhasin Dil Se Dil Tak Naagin Jab We Matched Khatra Khatra Khatra Jamai Raja TV news TellyChakkar
