OMG! Jennifer Aniston calls Brad Pitt 'insensitive' due to his actions right after their divorce, here's what he did

MUMBAI: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie’s love triangle will always be among the most talked about topics in Tinsel Town. Jen and Brad were an ideal couple until the latter met and fell in love with Jolie. His actions after the divorce from the Friends star were deemed as ‘insensitive,’ and Jen herself once criticized the actor for that.

Jennifer and Brad tied the knot in 2000, and in 2005, the couple parted ways. Pitt and Jolie met one another while filming Mr & Mrs Smith, which came out the same year as their split. The Eternals star often got labeled as a homewrecker after that.

Brad and Angelina went on to build a beautiful life for themselves and, over the years, became proud parents to six children. Unfortunately, their love faded away, too, and they went their separate ways in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

As per Mirror, Jennifer Aniston once called Brad Pitt insensitive for his actions after their divorce in an interview with Vanity Fair. Brad and Angelina Jolie did a shoot with W Magazine showcasing their dynamic and chemistry as an ideal couple.

After the shoot, it clearly felt like Jennifer was hurt as she went on to label Pitt as insensitive in her comments. Reflecting on that, Jen said, “You want to shake the s**t out of him and say, ‘Your timing sucks!’ He’s made some choices that have been tremendously insensitive.”

Further speaking on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s shoot, Jen added that she didn’t know that the idea of that shoot was her ex-husband’s. Pitt organized it, and he kept its international rights to make sure he made a profit out of them.

The Friends star added that was his choice, and it’s one of the reasons why they are not together. Aniston said, “We’re divorced, and you can see why.”

However, Jennifer Aniston also added that Brad Pitt is not someone who is mean or did it to hurt his former wife. Jen continued that Brad wouldn’t even be aware that what he did might have made people upset. She said, “But I know Brad. Brad would say, ‘That’s art!’ There’s a sensitivity chip that’s missing.”

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie have come a long way, with Jen and Pitt being on friendlier terms. There had been several reports that claimed Pitt and Jolie‘s daughter Shiloh was close to the Friends Star.

