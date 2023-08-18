OMG! Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan to collaborate for a project together

Jiya and Abhishek are two of the most loved personalities of television and their stint in the Bigg Boss house and now the two are collaborating for a project.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 17:34
ABHISHEK

MUMBAI:  Jiya and Abhishek both rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where the audience and fans loved their game.

Today, they have a massive fan following and the fans loved their game and chemistry in the show.

On the show Jiya had a soft corner for Abhishek and she was vocal about it on the show but he was quite clear that they are close friends.

ALSO READ : Wow! Abhishek Malhan makes his first public appearance post coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house after getting discharged from the hospital

During the finale of the show we did see how Salman Khan also teased them on the stage and told how they looked good with each other.

Post the show got over the fans would want to see them together and the actors had come out and spoken about it.

There are reports doing the rounds that  the two will be coming in on a project together but it's unknown what it would be.

The fans are super excited for this news and they can't wait to watch them together.

Well, recently during a live session the actress said that she didn't feel anything for Abhishek and since then she faced a lot of flak.

Abhishek had come out and said that not to spread hate and that he has nothing against anyone.

There is no doubt that it would be a treat to watch to see them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Jiya Shankar approached to be part of the upcoming season?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar Aaliya Siddiqui Bebika Dhurve Falaq Naazz Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Palak Purswani Manisha Rani Cyrus Broacha Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Shiv Thakare Pratik Sehajpal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 17:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa reveals if screen time is important for him, “In Pathaan, I had a very small role, but...”
MUMBAI:  Manish Wadhwa played the antagonist in Gadar 2 and impressed one and all with his performance in it. The actor...
Wow! Alia Bhatt to train in mixed martial arts as part of YRF’s spy universe prep; will undergo 3 months of intense training
MUMBAI:  Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses we have in the film industry. She recently added a feather to her...
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils the teaser for the Upcoming Song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from JAWAN during #AskSRK session
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has once again captivated his fans with a delightful surprise. The...
What! Police deployed outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan's residence due to protest against an online gaming advertisement, read more
MUMBAI:  Heavy police was put in place outside Shah Rukh Khan's palatial residence Mannat in Mumbai on Saturday...
Exclusive! “I had gained my weight for 20 kilos for this character” actor Gagan Dev Riar on his show Scam 2003
MUMBAI:  Actor Gagan Dev Riar is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience as he is all set to be seen in the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohit Hiranandani and wife Steffi Kingham to participate in the show
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Manish Wadhwa
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa reveals if screen time is important for him, “In Pathaan, I had a very small role, but...”
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohit Hiranandani and wife Steffi Kingham to participate in the show
Himesh Reshammiya,
Starting 26th August, music legends Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik will turn mentors to a very promising batch of talent on an exciting new season of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Nikki Sharma
KYA BAAT HAI! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actress Nikki Sharma's throwback audition video will take you by surprise
Arpita Sethia
Exclusive! Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Arpita Sethia to enter Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein
Ashwin
Exclusive! “Both of them are doing an excellent job playing their characters”, Ashwin K Verma opens up on whose chemistry he likes opposite Rupali Ganguly, latter reveals how Ashwin supports her more
Viraj Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor reveals why he is not finding difficult to play Romil's character in Anupamaa, shares about working with the cast, says, ''The vibe on the set is amazing and everyone gave me a warm welcome on my first day at work''