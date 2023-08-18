OMG! Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan to collaborate for a project together

MUMBAI: Jiya and Abhishek both rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where the audience and fans loved their game.

Today, they have a massive fan following and the fans loved their game and chemistry in the show.

On the show Jiya had a soft corner for Abhishek and she was vocal about it on the show but he was quite clear that they are close friends.

During the finale of the show we did see how Salman Khan also teased them on the stage and told how they looked good with each other.

Post the show got over the fans would want to see them together and the actors had come out and spoken about it.

There are reports doing the rounds that the two will be coming in on a project together but it's unknown what it would be.

The fans are super excited for this news and they can't wait to watch them together.

Well, recently during a live session the actress said that she didn't feel anything for Abhishek and since then she faced a lot of flak.

Abhishek had come out and said that not to spread hate and that he has nothing against anyone.

There is no doubt that it would be a treat to watch to see them together.

