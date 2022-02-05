OMG! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey: What ? Gungun bashes Anubhav calls him 'Stubborn'.Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly but steadily gaining popularity among the general public. The drama is set in a huge joint family, recalling large families and traditions from the 1990s. Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi are a new couple, and the story is set in the 1990s. The family appears to be a happy bunch, with individuals who appreciate music and cricket.

The major protagonists of the show are Anubhav, a middle-class joint family scientist, and Gungun, a selectively empathic rich pampered brat. Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi play the key characters in the show, and they do end up marrying.

Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi play the roles of Anubhav and Gungun have this love-hate relationship with each other where they are always pulling each other's legs. Yesha and Manan posted a reel together on the song 'Woh Dekhne Mein' where Yesha said that 'Gungun would agree to every word except for the hassen part' You can take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile the show and the chemistry between the stars is receiving a lot of love from the fans who are adamant for the duo to get married so that they see their 'nok-jhok' wali love story sooner.

Kabhi Ittefaq Sey stars Manan Joshi, Yesha Rughani, Mehul Nisar, and Delnaz Irani are seen in pivotal roles and airs on Star Plus.

