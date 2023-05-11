OMG! Kamya Panjabi reveals a paranormal activity she once faced at Mukesh Hills in Mumbai, read to know

MUMBAI: With Halloween around the corner, people are enjoying everything spooky, right from outfits to stories. We shared recently how Ranveer Singh once experienced the spirit of Peshwa Bajirao while shooting for Bajirao Mastani. But today we bring to you a real spine-chilling tale, which was experienced by actress Kamya Panjabi in person.

Also read - Kamya Panjabi: I am not open to any dance reality shows

However, before you proceed further, we would definitely like to put up a read at your own risk warning as this story definitely is not for the fainthearted.

So, most of us who like going through paranormal stuff are aware of the infamous Mukesh Mills of Mumbai, which is spooky and is said to be haunted.

However, despite warnings and unexplainable incidents, the place is often taken up for shooting. One such shoot happened in actress Kamya Panjabi’s career.

During one of her interviews with India Forum long ago, the actress revealed that she had always heard stories about how one can shoot at the Haunted Mukesh Mills peacefully.

Yet no one ever testified the floating stories, which made up for interesting spooky stuff. Kamya, though, never believed in them since she had been a religious person throughout.

The Shakti actress once shared how she started shooting at the haunted Mukesh Mills for her show as she thought nothing could harm her.

But strange things started happening to her, right from losing her wallet to her car breaking down. However, she brushed all of them as co-incidences.

But one day, while she played a mental asylum patient on the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, which starred Divyanka Tripathi as the lead, Kamya experienced the unthinkable. Before reading about her spine-chilling paranormal experience, let us warn you that what you read further is not for the faint-hearted.

Narrating the tale of what happened one day, Kamya Panjabi said, “Yesterday’s incident has really shaken me. A girl who acts as one of the inmates in the mental asylum behaved like possessed. She suddenly had a manly voice. Her face literally changed, and those who were gathered there were taken aback. When I got to know of this, I wanted to see the girl but stopped myself from going there. My Director, who went and saw the girl, told me that the girl in a manly voice was screaming, ‘Yahan se chale jaao, yeh hamari jagah hai, maine mana kiya tha naa mat aana, chale jaoo’.”

The incident completely shook Kamya Panjabi, and she decided not to shoot further. The whole unit also wrapped immediately and left the place.

In fact, canceled all her further shoots scheduled at Mukesh Mills, and to her luck, her team realized the danger of shooting at such a spooky place and accommodated Kamya Panjabi’s requests.

Kamya Panjabi was petrified with the experience and decided to never shoot at the place again. On the work front, Kamya is currently working on Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan. She was also a contestant on the 10th season of Bigg Boss.

The incident completely shook Kamya Panjabi, and she decided not to shoot further. The whole unit also wrapped immediately and left the place.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Kamya Panjabi opens up on playing the character of Didun in Colors' show Neerja - EK Nayi Pehchaan, shares why she took up this role and much more

In fact, canceled all her further shoots scheduled at Mukesh Mills, and to her luck, her team realized the danger of shooting at such a spooky place and accommodated Kamya Panjabi’s requests.

Kamya Panjabi was petrified with the experience and decided to never shoot at the place again. On the work front, Kamya is currently working on Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan. She was also a contestant on the 10th season of Bigg Boss.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi