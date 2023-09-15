OMG! From Karan Kundra- Kritika Kamra to Gauahar Khan- Kushal Tandon, Ex Couples who are on Friendly terms now! Read for Full Story!

Despite the common belief that it's unlikely, maintaining a friendship with an ex-partner is indeed possible, as evidenced by these five couples from the Indian TV industry.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 09:00
Karan

MUMBAI:Fans love nothing more than following the real-life love stories of their favorite stars, and actors spend a long time on set, some of which turn into real-life relationships, and others find love outside of the industry.

Despite the common belief that it's unlikely, maintaining a friendship with an ex-partner is indeed possible, as evidenced by these five couples from the Indian TV industry. 

These pairs were once deeply in love and seen as relationship goals, but today, they have transitioned into a mature and amicable friendship.

1.The first couple, Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundra, who starred together in "Kitni Mohabbat Hai," were a beloved TV duo a decade ago. However, their romantic relationship didn't endure, and they decided to go their separate ways. 

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kritika shared that their inability to nurture the relationship led to the breakup. Several years later, Kritika openly discussed her friendship with Karan, emphasizing that they have become genuine friends over time. They even co-hosted a TV show together.

ALSO READ: Aww! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares a sneak peek into the special day of her babies' birth, check out the video here

2.Narayani Shastri and Gaurav Chopra, despite their breakup years ago, have consistently maintained a cordial connection. They speak positively about each other in public and support one another. Gaurav, during his stint on "Bigg Boss," received encouragement from Narayani through a tweet. 

In a recent interview, Gaurav confirmed that he's still in touch with Narayani and mentioned that she and her husband spend time with him as well. Interestingly, the former couple is set to reunite on a chat show called "JuzzBaatt" after 13 years.

3.Sugandha Garg and Raghu Ram, who ended their decade-long marriage in 2016, surprised many with their amicable separation. Their breakup was unique among celebrity splits as they issued a joint statement announcing their decision to move forward separately. 

Raghu expressed his enduring affection for Sugandha and the fun they still share, highlighting their transformation from a couple to the best of friends. He emphasized that their initial foundation as friends enabled them to prioritize their friendship even after the romantic relationship ended.

4.Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan, met and fell in love on the reality show Bigg Boss 7, the two remained a couple for a while after that and where always seen supporting one another. 

Until the two broke up, and people thought that the two did not get along. Things are completely opposite, Gauahar was spotted, at Kushal’s restaurant opening, and Kushal even congratulated, Gauahar’s wedding.

In summary, these couples from the Indian TV industry offer examples of how ex-partners can transition from lovers to genuine friends. Their stories challenge the conventional notion that breakups must be bitter and demonstrate that maintaining a positive connection is feasible, rooted in a foundation of friendship and mutual respect.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: AMAZING! Check out the Stunning collection of Pant-suits that our TV beauties have adorned

Kushal Tandon Kritika Kamra Gauahar Khan Karan Kundra Narayani Shastri Gaurav Chopra Sugandha Garg Raghu Ram EX Tv Couples Indian Tv Couples Ex- Indian couples TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama to reveal to Anuj that Malti Devi is his mother
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hotness alert! These clicks of Plabita Borthakur define Hotness
MUMBAI: With her acting and her sizzling looks Actress Plabita Borthakur has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
Imlie: Revengeful! Agastya stands by Imlie's side, Sonali furious
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Imlie: OMG! Imlie gets crushed between two major responsibilities
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Anupamaa: OMG! Samar's body arrives home, Is Malti Devi the one responsible for this horrible accident?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a health update, reveals he is advised bed rest due to this reason
MUMBAI:  Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in...
Recent Stories
Plabita Borthakur
Hotness alert! These clicks of Plabita Borthakur define Hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shoaib
Must Read! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a health update, reveals he is advised bed rest due to this reason
Chloe Ferns
Congratulations ! Mrs India Chloe Qureshi gives birth to a baby boy in car
Rohit
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is what Rohit Shetty had to say about Shiv Thakare
Divyanka
WOW! Divyanka Tripathi reveals who is the person who introduced her to the media industry, shares about how she was as a child and much more
Sumit
Must read! From Sumit Sambhal Lega to Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi, these TV shows are remakes of popular international shows, read to know more
Raja Chaudhary
EXCLUSIVE! Raja Chaudhary opens up on why he never revealed his side of story to the world just like ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, says, ''What's the use of that when my marriage and relationship is over?''