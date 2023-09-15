OMG! From Karan Kundra- Kritika Kamra to Gauahar Khan- Kushal Tandon, Ex Couples who are on Friendly terms now! Read for Full Story!

MUMBAI:Fans love nothing more than following the real-life love stories of their favorite stars, and actors spend a long time on set, some of which turn into real-life relationships, and others find love outside of the industry.

Despite the common belief that it's unlikely, maintaining a friendship with an ex-partner is indeed possible, as evidenced by these five couples from the Indian TV industry.

These pairs were once deeply in love and seen as relationship goals, but today, they have transitioned into a mature and amicable friendship.

1.The first couple, Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundra, who starred together in "Kitni Mohabbat Hai," were a beloved TV duo a decade ago. However, their romantic relationship didn't endure, and they decided to go their separate ways.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kritika shared that their inability to nurture the relationship led to the breakup. Several years later, Kritika openly discussed her friendship with Karan, emphasizing that they have become genuine friends over time. They even co-hosted a TV show together.

2.Narayani Shastri and Gaurav Chopra, despite their breakup years ago, have consistently maintained a cordial connection. They speak positively about each other in public and support one another. Gaurav, during his stint on "Bigg Boss," received encouragement from Narayani through a tweet.

In a recent interview, Gaurav confirmed that he's still in touch with Narayani and mentioned that she and her husband spend time with him as well. Interestingly, the former couple is set to reunite on a chat show called "JuzzBaatt" after 13 years.

3.Sugandha Garg and Raghu Ram, who ended their decade-long marriage in 2016, surprised many with their amicable separation. Their breakup was unique among celebrity splits as they issued a joint statement announcing their decision to move forward separately.

Raghu expressed his enduring affection for Sugandha and the fun they still share, highlighting their transformation from a couple to the best of friends. He emphasized that their initial foundation as friends enabled them to prioritize their friendship even after the romantic relationship ended.

4.Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan, met and fell in love on the reality show Bigg Boss 7, the two remained a couple for a while after that and where always seen supporting one another.

Until the two broke up, and people thought that the two did not get along. Things are completely opposite, Gauahar was spotted, at Kushal’s restaurant opening, and Kushal even congratulated, Gauahar’s wedding.

In summary, these couples from the Indian TV industry offer examples of how ex-partners can transition from lovers to genuine friends. Their stories challenge the conventional notion that breakups must be bitter and demonstrate that maintaining a positive connection is feasible, rooted in a foundation of friendship and mutual respect.

