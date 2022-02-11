OMG! Karan Kundrra to propose Tejasswi for marriage on Naagin 6 sets?

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 has been creating a lot of buzz. After entertaining the audience with five seasons, the makers are gearing up for the new one and fans can’t keep calm. Meanwhile, fans of Tejasswi Prakash are also excited as she will be seen in the show. The actress is also garnering a lot of attention for her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, the two were often seen getting into heated arguments and later getting back together and entertaining audience with their lovey-dovey moments. Their romance has kind of amplified after the show and they are seen hanging out together and flooring their fans with their loving PDA. As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, Karan has been planning a big surprise for Tejasswi on the sets of Naagin 6. It is believed that Karan is likely to propose Tejasswi for marriage. However, he has not revealed anything yet.

When he was asked if he would pop up the big question to his ladylove on Valentine's Day, Karan told Spotboye, “I had made so many plans for Valentine’s Day but Tejasswi was so hurry to return to work, she ruined all my plans. I will visit the sets of Naagin 6 and will plan something big and special for her. Now, our families are involved so it's better to leave things on them. Unko jaise sahi lega they will do it. As far as for our wedding, I believe that our families have already approved our relationship and that says it all."

