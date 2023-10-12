OMG! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on his father's earnings and his childhood; Says ‘We didn’t have pens’

MUMBAI: A farmer called Vishwas Tulshiram Dake advanced to the hot seat in the most recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 after competing in the Fastest Fingers First round. As he spoke with the competitor, host Amitabh Bachchan thought back to his formative years. The seasoned actor talked candidly about going through financial hardship as a young boy. He disclosed that as a child, he had never seen a pen.

A farmer from Mhalis Pimpalgaon District Beed, Maharashtra, named Vishwas Tulshiram Dake was featured in the most recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The participant introduced himself and stated that he farms sweet lime, cotton, and sugarcane. He disclosed that his annual income is hardly more than Rs 2 lakh. Vishwas disclosed that he didn't have the money to travel to Mumbai for the quiz show audition, so he borrowed Rs. 2000 and Rs. 3000 from his friends.

As Amitabh Bachchan signed the Rs 3,20,000 cheque for Vishwas Tulshiram Dake, he licked the pen's nib. When Vishwas questioned him about what he was doing, he said that they also did it when the pen was malfunctioning. Big B reminisced and stated, “There is no difference between us. When we were kids, we didn’t have pens. Our Bapuji would earn Rs 300-400. Where will we get pens from?”

In addition, the competitor talked about his personal challenges and revealed that he began farming at a young age because his father died when he was in the seventh grade. He said, “I couldn’t arrange my fees for class 12th exams and discontinued my studies. I want my kids to complete their education. I haven’t kept them in the village. They live in our district due to their studies. I also pay for my nephews and nieces’ studies.”

Vishwas Tulshiram Dake succeeded in getting to a Rs 25 lakh question. It looked like this- In the early 20th century, which pioneering scientist wrote an award-winning Urdu play named Karamati?

The options available were:

A) Shankar Abaji Bhise

B) Birbal Sahni

C) Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar

D) Jagadish Chandra Bose.

The right answer was C).

However, not knowing the answer, he decided to end the show and earned Rs 12,50,000.

For those who are unaware, Sony Entertainment Television broadcasts Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 every Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. The SonyLIV app offers digital streaming for the show.

Credit- Pinkviilla