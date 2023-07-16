OMG! Kismat Ki Lakiro Se actress Sumati Singh spills the beans on her nose surgery; “My face wasn't the same anymore”

Sumati has now spoken about her accident after 2 years. She told a news portal, “I'm finally brave enough to discuss it”
“My face wasn't the same anymore”

MUMBAI :Sumati Singh is one of the most popular faces of Television. She has been part of successful Tv shows like Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby and Kismat Ki Lakiro Se. The actress had a horrific accident which disfigured her nose and she had to go through an emergency surgery.

Sumati has now spoken about her accident after 2 years. She told a news portal, “I'm finally brave enough to discuss it.” Speaking about it she said, “got entangled in some concrete material, and I fell on my face.”

 

 

Describing the accident she said, “I hit the big slabs used for making roads and dividers. And the left side of my nose was totally broken, and the right side of the nose's bone was displaced, so I started bleeding, and my friend panicked.” Sumati said it was the most difficult and painful phase of her life. She said that she had gone through multiple surgeries for her nose and would see her face in the mirror every morning and cry.

Sumati further said, “My face wasn't the same anymore. It was swollen; it looked weird.”

After multiple surgeries and 2 operations, Sumati’s nose finally looked like how it was before her accident.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Spotboye

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 11:00

