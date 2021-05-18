OMG! Krystle D’Souza goes on a lunch date with this special person

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza is one of the most loved actresses on television and rose to fame with her performance in the serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Post that, she was seen in a couple of television serials. Her last was Fitrat, which streamed on ALTBalaji.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her debut Bollywood movie Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress is super excited about her big release, and she can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction.

Krystle is quite active on social media and keeps posting about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Krystle at times has been in news for her love life and rumoured relationships but has kept mum about the same.

( ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor is all heart for Krystle D'Souza )

Recently, she shared a post and revealed whom she has gone on a lunch date with, and that’s none other than a little pet.

Krystle has a dog, and she shared a photo of him eating his food and captioned it saying "lunch date." Indeed, it’s the best lunch date to have.

Having a pet is the best companion one can ever have as they are loyal and give unconditional love.

On the work front, her debut movie Chehre was supposed to release on 9 April, but owing to the current situation of COVID, the date has been pushed. The new release date hasn’t been announced.

But for Krystle, this is a big moment as her debut Bollywood movie alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emran Hashmi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Catch the HOT and SIZZLIN' pics of actress Krystle D'Souza )