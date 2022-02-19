OMG! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi saves Ranbir from Jail, Pallavi is furious!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and its popularity is evident. It appeals to those who believe opposites attract as well as those who believe in fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay together no matter what.

Prachi and Ranbir are currently the focus of the show, and how they are dealing with their ups and downs. Prachi and Ranbir are further apart than they have ever been, Prachi has hidden her pregnancy from Ranbir, and he is distraught. Rhea, on the other hand, is adamant about asserting her authority over Ranbir.

Previously we saw that Ranbir and Rhea have gotten arrested, we see that it was Prachi who got them arrested.

After which, a lot of drama ensued between Pallavi and Prachi

Earlier Prachi had challenged that Pallavi would herself make Ranbir fill her ‘maang’ with kumkum.

With a lot of drama at the police station, finally, Prachi proves that she’s legally married to Ranbir.

While Rhea is not able to prove her marriage, police warn that if Ranbir is proven to be re-married before divorcing his first wife then there will be legal action.

Hearing this, Pallavi secures her side by confessing that Ranbir is married to Prachi.

She immediately declares Prachi as Ranbir's wife and daughter-in-law of the Kohli family.

On the other hand, Prachi feels happy to win the challenge against Pallavi.

In the upcoming Episodes, we see that Prachi wants Pallavi to be insulted by her own challenge, she asks Pallavi to request Ranbir to apply Sindoor to Prachi in front of everyone present.

Rhea and Aliya are shocked and can't believe what is happening.

Pallavi gives the Sindoor to Prachi and asks Ranbir to put Sindoor on Prachi's forehead and everybody is shocked. Pallavi is vengeful but to save Ranbir she has no choice.

What will happen to Rhea?

