Shocking! Kumkum Bhagya: Vikram and Pallavi have a massive fallout! Vikram calls Her 'Mad'!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running hit show, and the reasons are obvious to the viewers. The show appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in the mantle of fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay in each other's lives regardless of what fate entails.

The show has always had great ensemble casts that only uplift the story. One such actor is Khyaati Keswani who plays the role of Pallavi in Kumkum Bhagya. Khyaati is popularly known for the Television show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

The series also sees Rushad Rana as Vikram Kohli, Ranbir's father, and Pallavi's husband. Rushad is a very well-known actor. He is well known for his portrayal of Raghav in Zee TV's youth show Hip Hip Hurray, Nikhil in Kehta Hai Dil, Sumit in Sasural Simar Ka, Coach Sir in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and recently Anirudh in Anupamaa.

Rushad and Pallavi who play onscreen husband and wife, share a great camaraderie and often engage in really fun banter off-screen. Rushad took to Instagram to share one such fun moment from in between shoots, Take a look:

Meanwhile, Prachi says to everyone that she has been tortured in the house and that her character has been stripped off, she has been made out to be the villain. Her happiness has been destroyed. And Nobody can return her happiness to her, based on all of the misunderstanding.

Vikram intervenes and asks for forgiveness from Prachi. He says that he should have taken a stand for her.

He says that he takes full responsibility and asks Prachi for forgiveness and Prachi says that he should not apologize, none of it was his fault.

Dadi says that when will Pallavi accept Prachi as her Bahu, and Pallavi refuses to do that.

Pallavi and Aliya use another vile trick saying that they don't even remember Prachi and Ranbir getting married.

Prachi challenges Pallavi that Pallavi herself will admit that Prachi and Ranbir are married.

Vikram is scolding Pallavi and tells her that he doesn't recognize her. And tells her that it is not her, she isn't the evil behind this and what she is doing is crossing her limits, Vikram gives her a warning and tells her if anything happens he will take Prachi's side.

