OMG! Kundali Bhagya: Karan ditches Preeta for his 'Only Love', Is #PreeRan over?

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

Karan and Preeta's chemistry and bond is one that's been through a journey and one that is really appreciated by the fans. So, when fans saw Dheeraj who plays Karan on the show reposted a story on Instagram, and captioned it my only love , but fans were still sent into a frenzy because this person was nonether than his wife, Vinny Dhopar, who took to Instagram to share a picture of Dheeraj in a turban and called him a prince charming to which he reoposted the story and said , "My only love'.

The interaction is too cute, take a look:

Meanshile on the show Preeta is trying her level best to save the luthras but now it is her life that is in danger.

In the coming episode, a furious Prithvi decides to use the occasion of ‘Lohri’ for his life-threatening plan against Preeta. On the other hand, Preeta, who is unaware of Prithvi’s evil plans, gets injured and hence Karan takes special care of him by nursing his wound. This makes Karan and Preeta both emotional.

