OMG! Kundali Bhagya’s Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar found in the bathtub doing What? Details inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

ALSO READ : OMG! Kundali Bhagya: #PreeRan aka Preeta and Karan Finally Re-Unite after High Tension Drama in the Show!

Dheeraj plays the role of Karan Luthra made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He was then seen in Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar and Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. He also made a cameo appearance in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He shot to fame with the role of portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar. In 2020, Dhoopar portrayed the role of Cheel Aakesh in Naagin 5.

Dheeraj is currently seen on Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya, is quite active on Instagram, and shares fun moments and sneak peeks from the show for fans and followers.

Dheeraj took to Instagram to share a glimpse from maybe an upcoming scene, Dheeraj is in a Bathtub surrounded by foam and is holding a glass of champagne, he bursts out laughing at one point in the small video, take a look at the video:

Whether this was for a scene is not exactly clear because even you thought you can see the monitor, it could be for a dream sequence as well.

Meanwhile, on the show, After Preeta takes over Prithvi's dream project, making Prithvi angry, Natasha tells Prithvi that she knows how to stop Preeta, Natasha reminds Prthivi that he brought her with the intention of getting close to Karan but Preeta interrupted in her plans.

Natasha tells Prithvi and Sherlyn that she can handle Preeta. Prithvi stands puzzled and he confronts Sherlyn about Natasha's plan but Sheryln has no clue about what's going to happen.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for More Updates!

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: WOAH!!! Karan plays THIS trick to save Preeta from Natasha’s move, Preeta puzzled



