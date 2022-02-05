OMG! Kundali Bhagya's Srishti and Preeta indulge in a BIG FIGHT; check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles who play the characters of Preeta and Karan.

Preeta and Karan's on-screen chemistry has become a huge hit among the fans.

The viewers are in love with this jodi and fondly refer to them as Preeran.

Apart from Karan and Preeta's on-screen camaraderie, the viewers have showered lots of love to Preeta and Srishti.

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih play onscreen sisters and they have given major sibling goals.

Well, we have seen how these two hotties have a fun time shooting and their social media accounts are proof.

And now, the two have made yet another fun reel and we can't stop adoring their cuteness.

Take a look:

Anjum and Shraddha recreate a scene from Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. The scene was performed by Rani Mukerji and Divya Dutta.

Shraddha and Anujm's dialogue delivery and expressions are spot on.

Kundali Bhagya also stars Usha Bachani, Sanjay Gagnani, Twinkle Vashisht, Naveen Saini, Abhishek Kapur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anisha Hinduja, Madhu Raja, Neelam Mehra among others.

It is a spin-off of Ekta Kapoor's other popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya which stars Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul and Pooja Banerjee in the lead roles.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

