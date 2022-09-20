OMG! Look who STEPPED into Bhavani's shoes in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Actress Kishori Shahane plays a pivotal role in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The stunning diva has received several accolades for her performance as Bhavani Chavan on the show.

As the show has recently witnessed a leap, the viewers are seeing different shades of every character.

Kishori's character Bhavani has also seen a lot of changes in terms of looks as well as personality.

Well, we all know that Bhavani is the head of the Chavan family and everyone still obeys her.

Her patent dialogue “Mast Han Mast” has become an instant hit among the fans.

But now, it seems someone else is already prepping to step in Bhavani's shoes and it is none other than Sai and Virat's daughter Savi.

Here's proof: