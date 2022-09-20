OMG! Look who STEPPED into Bhavani's shoes in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As the show has recently witnessed a leap, the viewers are seeing different shades of every character. Kishori's character Bhavani has also seen a lot of changes in terms of looks as well as personality.
MUMBAI: Actress Kishori Shahane plays a pivotal role in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
The stunning diva has received several accolades for her performance as Bhavani Chavan on the show.
As the show has recently witnessed a leap, the viewers are seeing different shades of every character.
Kishori's character Bhavani has also seen a lot of changes in terms of looks as well as personality.
Well, we all know that Bhavani is the head of the Chavan family and everyone still obeys her.
Her patent dialogue “Mast Han Mast” has become an instant hit among the fans.
ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak is being looked after by Sai, Virat is on his way to see Vinayak
But now, it seems someone else is already prepping to step in Bhavani's shoes and it is none other than Sai and Virat's daughter Savi.
Here's proof:
Well, child actor Aria Sakaria who plays the role of Savi is a bundle of cuteness and this video is proof.
She beautifully imitated Bhavani's dialogue and did total justice to it.
What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through
Add new comment