OMG! Look who STEPPED into Bhavani's shoes in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As the show has recently witnessed a leap, the viewers are seeing different shades of every character. Kishori's character Bhavani has also seen a lot of changes in terms of looks as well as personality. 

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:32
Bhavani

MUMBAI: Actress Kishori Shahane plays a pivotal role in Star Plus'  popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The stunning diva has received several accolades for her performance as Bhavani Chavan on the show. 

As the show has recently witnessed a leap, the viewers are seeing different shades of every character.

Kishori's character Bhavani has also seen a lot of changes in terms of looks as well as personality. 

Well, we all know that Bhavani is the head of the Chavan family and everyone still obeys her. 

Her patent dialogue “Mast Han Mast” has become an instant hit among the fans. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak is being looked after by Sai, Virat is on his way to see Vinayak

But now, it seems someone else is already prepping to step in Bhavani's shoes and it is none other than Sai and Virat's daughter Savi.

Here's proof:

 

 

Well, child actor Aria Sakaria who plays the role of Savi is a bundle of cuteness and this video is proof. 

She beautifully imitated Bhavani's dialogue and did total justice to it. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through

 

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Ronit Roy gets candid about his career; says "I will never say no to Ekta Kapoor, till my dying day"
MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is popularly known for his role as Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. That role also...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Challenging! A stubborn Bal Ganesh challenges Lord Vishnu
MUMBAI:It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Sad! From Gashmeer Mahajani to Karanvir Bohra, here is a list of TV actors who lost all their money and ran into major debts
MUMBAI: Celebs love to maintain their social status and spend a lot of money on their lifestyle. Due to spending extra...
Aww! Check out Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s adorable couple pictures
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwariya Sharma play Virat and Pakhi on Star Plus’ famous show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Rajesh and Vandana have a strong realization
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag and Prathna to be caught by Bapodra
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was once arrested and put into jail for THIS reason, Scroll down to know more
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was once arrested and put into jail for THIS reason, Scroll down to know more