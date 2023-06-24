OMG! Main Hoon Aparajita wraps up the shoot, and Shweta Tiwari and the cast say goodbye in style! Check out the details inside!

It is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.

With Shweta Gulati, Anushka Merchande, Garvita Sadhwani, Dhwani Gori, And Shruti Chaudhary playing very pivotal roles in the show.

Recently, reports have been going around that the show is going off-air, and that Arjun Bijlani’s new show will take over its time slot.

For a while, the actors had not commented on the show wrapping up, but recently it was confirmed that the show would be going off-air.

The actors of the show be it Shweta Tiwari, to Anushka Merchande, said goodbye to the show in style, with a fabulous and emotional wrap-up party.

From the looks of it, the party had everything, cake and great music, and Shweta Tiwari also posted a video dancing with her onscreen daughters.

Check out the snippets here:

TellyChakkar reached out to Actor Anushka Merchande, who plays the role of Chavvi on the show, to talk about the show ending and she had this to say, “The show was made with so much love, we all worked so hard from 6 am shifts till 11 at night it was indeed a beautiful journey.. I got to learn so much from Shweta mam Manav sir they are truly the gems who support you and guide you through every scene. I’m so grateful to have worked with this talented bunch of cast and crew. Only love and gratitude in my heart”

We know that fans of the show will definitely miss the actors and the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 18:23

