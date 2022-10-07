OMG! Meet This sleeping beauty on the sets of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts, but due to unfortunate reason the show is soon going to bid adieu.

In the screenshot, we see that the lead actress of the show – Sneha Jain aka Gehna Seth is sleeping in a blue lehenga, adorned with jewellery and is holding her phone close to her.

Actress Deepali Saini aka Shakuni took to social media and shared this glimpse.

Talking about the show, at Surya’s house the wedding preparations are going on for Gehna and Agastya. However, Suhani Maa, Shakuni, and Ridhima will plan to separate Gehna and Surya. Well, Sikander aka Hargun Grover will get arrested soon which will be a shocker for the entire Seth Family.

Well, on what grounds he will be getting arrested is not clear to us but supposedly it would be the biggest crime wherein he will face a big hurdle. An emotional moment will be shown between Sikandar and the entire family. But on the other side, there might be a sequence wherein the groom will be changed. So, instead of Agastya, Surya will get married to Gehna and in this way, it might turn out to be the climax scene.

