Omg! Meet the Sheshnag on the sets of Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video we see that Gaurav Khanna who plays the charcter of Anuj Kapadia is lying down on the floor and doing hilarious naagin dance with goggles on. No doubt he is the funny guy, however fans also feel he is the sheshnag on the sets of Anupamaa. Take a look at their funny video below.

Anupama cries her heart out and shares her pain with Anuj and as he understands Anupama’s pain, he decides to buy a big house for Ankush and Barkha bhabhi so that they can stay with their family separately.

Anuj feels a nuclear family is better than staying in a joint family as Ankush and Barkha come from different backgrounds.

Will this work out?

