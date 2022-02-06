OMG! Naagin 6 fame Rashami Desai gets brutally trolled for following the plate-breaking trend

Read on to know what netizens had to say when they saw Rashami Desai following the trend of breaking plates.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 04:33
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an update from the entertainment industry.

WOW! Rashami Desai's solo trip to US is setting travel goals, deet inside!

Celebrities are under constant media scrutiny, and they always garner the limelight for whatever they do. Be it their casual outing with their family members or their stunning red carpet looks, they never fail to become the talk of the town.

Recently, talented actress Rashami Desai was brutally trolled for breaking plates as a popular trend at a very posh restaurant in Mumbai. In the viral video, she is seen wearing a silver dress. She is accompanied by a friend.

Have a look at the video!

Well, many netizens and social media users have brutally trolled her for this.

Have a look at the comments!

Uff Hotness! Rashami Desai looks smoking hot in these high-slit outfits

The actress was last seen in Naagin 6, in which she played a double role. Her acting skills have won her a huge fan following. The diva gained immense popularity with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She made her television debut with Ravan. Later, she featured in many shows including Pari Hoon Main, Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She also appeared in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss 13 and 15.

So what is your take on the same? Do let us know your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Video credit - Viral Bhayani 

ashami Desai Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 15 bb15 BB13 plate breaking trend Television actress troll TV news hindi tv actress Naagin 6 TellyChakkar
