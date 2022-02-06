OMG! Naagin 6 fame Rashami Desai gets brutally trolled for following the plate-breaking trend

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an update from the entertainment industry.

Celebrities are under constant media scrutiny, and they always garner the limelight for whatever they do. Be it their casual outing with their family members or their stunning red carpet looks, they never fail to become the talk of the town.

Recently, talented actress Rashami Desai was brutally trolled for breaking plates as a popular trend at a very posh restaurant in Mumbai. In the viral video, she is seen wearing a silver dress. She is accompanied by a friend.

Well, many netizens and social media users have brutally trolled her for this.

The actress was last seen in Naagin 6, in which she played a double role. Her acting skills have won her a huge fan following. The diva gained immense popularity with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She made her television debut with Ravan. Later, she featured in many shows including Pari Hoon Main, Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She also appeared in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss 13 and 15.

Video credit - Viral Bhayani