OMG! Naagin 6 : 'Pariniti Meets Naagin', Ankur Verma joins the Naagin Basant Panchami Special! PICTURES INSIDE!

MUMBAI: Naagin has become a beloved show, and fans are looking forward to the new season's premiere on February 12th.

As TellyChakkar Exclusively, Colors will air Naagin's Basant Panchami Special on the 5th and 6th of February, which will feature former prominent cast members Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, as well as Pearl V Puri. There will be a lot of dance and drama in this special. The special's main goal, however, is to reveal the secrets of the 'Shesh Naag ki Kitaab.'

More updates from the much-awaited 'Basant Panchmi special of Naagin'

Stars of the upcoming Ekta Kapoor show, 'Pariniti' Anchal Sahu, Ankur Verma, and Tanvi Dogra will also be joining the Basant Panchami special of Naagin. The stars shared some behind the scenes videos and photos check it out :

And as TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will play the leads in the new season.

Tejaswi could be revealed as the New Naagin in that special, or at the very least, his identity will be revealed.

The new Season of Naagin airs on Colors starting 12th February.

