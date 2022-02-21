OMG! Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal have special names for each other! Find out what inside

MUMBAI: Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is going to go far and beyond to defeat the most powerful enemy in the show's history. A global crisis threatens humanity in Naagin 6.

TellyChakkar exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show.

This is not the first time that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal are sharing the screen together, they were contestants together on the reality show, Bigg Boss 15, which Tejasswi won.

Ever since the first episode of Naagin 6, fans have been shipping them together and made a hashtag PraRish. Teja and Simba took to Instagram to thank the fans for showing so much love to their characters and in doing so have revealed the cute nicknames they have for each other, and this has a Bigg Boss connection. Tejasswi calls Simba 'Simbuda' and he calls her 'Tejabasi', this is just too cute and fans love that they have this bond, which makes fans feel very excited about what their story will be like in the future.

Meanwhile, the show begins with Manit Joura introducing the Shesh Naagin aka Mahek played by Mahek Chahal, the actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar and the story unfolds that her powers shall save the world from the Pandemic.

The show's popularity has grown, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere. From the first episodes of Naagin 6, fans were treated to a plethora of surprises.

Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia are also making a comeback to television after a long absence, and fans are eager to see them.

Shaheer Sheikh and Mouni Roy are also rumored to make special cameos in the star-studded show.

