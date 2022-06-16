OMG! Naagin 6's Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal is smitten by this co-star

Pratha will be saved by Shesh Naag, and with the blessings of Lord Shiva, Pratha will take her powers back.

OMG! Naagin 6's Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal is smitten by this co-star

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

In this video, we see the behind the scene of an upcoming track of the show, wherein Simba and Mahek are chatting with each other in a car. Take a look at this video to see what they both are upto!

Meanwhile in the show, Pratha will be saved by Shesh Naag, and with the blessings of Lord Shiva, Pratha will take her powers back.

After this, Pratha will make a strong comeback by getting out of jail and planning a revenge on her husband Rishabh and her sister Mehek.

How will Pratha's Tandav as Shesh Naagin destroy Rishabh and Mehek?

