OMG! Nakuul Mehta gets an unavailable surprise from a Fan; becomes really emotional! Read the whole story!

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on youtube and Amazon Mini TV.

He has returned to the TV screens in the role of Ram Kapoor, in season 3 of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul Mehta has to be one of the nicest and most beloved guys in the TV industry, his fan demographic ranges from teenagers to women in their 70s. This guy has been able to spare joy, love, and hope for so many through his performances.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: I was hoping that if Disha agrees, only then I'll do it

Fans over the years have done many heartwarming things for the actors, but a recent interaction has left Nakuul speechless and filled with Joy, a fan flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai, when she saw that Nakuul would be attending an event. As described by Nakuul in an Instagram post, the fan then stayed in a hostel room in hopes of just meeting him once because she was a major fan of his. He also mentioned that the interaction between the two made Jankeer Mehta, his wife emotional and she cried.

Check out the post here:



This grand gesture by his fan, who happens to be a lovely lady by the name of Hima, has made Nakuul and all of the fans happy and emotional at the same time. Fans have done a lot of things, but the devotion and the love of this one, just take the cake.

