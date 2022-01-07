OMG! Netizens applaud Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon for This new disguise

Rishita says that either this house will be sold or they will die starving. Gautam and Dev get shocked seeing their wife's behavior and wonder why they want to sell the house.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 16:34
OMG! Netizens applaud Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon for This new disguise

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite. 

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Shiva gets APPLAUDED by the Government for Bravery; Pandya Parivaar receives a massive cash reward in StarPlus' Pandya Store

As we've seen in the previous episodes, Shiva, aka Kanwar, has met the Pandya family and is donning a variety of avatars. Similar to the last incident, this time the actor will become a transgender as part of his disguse and this will defintlly leave you spellbound. Take a look at his pictures.  

Check out the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@kanwardhillon_)

Also read Pandya Store: Shocking! Pandya Bahus adamant to sell the Pandya house against Suman’s wish

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Rishita says that either this house will be sold or they will die starving. Gautam and Dev get shocked seeing their wife's behavior and wonder why they want to sell the house.

What will be Jeevanlal's next move to ensure that he can keep the Pandya family's land?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 16:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Pandya Store's Dev and Shiva gets a funny nickname that will crack you up
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Kundali Bhagya: Revenge! Karan to use Prithvi to ruin Rishab and Preeta
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Omg! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant gets a pleasant surprise by This co-star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Super Star Singer Season 2: Kya Baat Hai! Veteran actress Hema Malini gives calls Mohammad Faiz the “Dream Boy” of the show
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become...
EXCLUSIVE! Rakshabandhan fame Farman Haider ROPED in Dashami Creations next on Colors Tv
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Also read:...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Happiness! Ram saves Pihu from falling into the manhole, Priya overwhelmed
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! The annual salaries of the bodyguards of THESE B-town celebs will leave your jaw dropped
Unbelievable! The annual salaries of the bodyguards of THESE B-town celebs will leave your jaw dropped
Latest Video