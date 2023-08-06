OMG! Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborating with THIS Bollywood singer? Find out who

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.
MUMBAI:Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

Since, her stint on Bigg Boss 16, fans have been waiting to see Nimrit in a new project, and she was part of a major music video if reports are to be believed, Nimrit might be teaming up with another big Bollywood singer.

And it is none other than Tony Kakkar, on a recent Q and A on Instagram, when Tony was asked when he and Nimrit, would be collaborating, she shared it on her Instagram as well and said that they have to. Check out the photo here:

Fans have been waiting to see Nimirt in back-to-back projects and they are very excited to see her in exciting projects. 

The actress returned to the small screens shortly after that with the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where her fame reached another level, she was lauded for speaking about mental health issues. 

She came out of the house winning a great role in the Balaji movie, LSD 2 and so many more projects have been offered to her since.

