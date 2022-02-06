OMG! Nora Fatehi brutally trolled for THIS reason, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi who is currently one of the judges of the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ was recently trolled for wearing a floor-sweeping velvet gown.

Nora finished off her look with a pair of striking velvet blue gloves that had a retro look to them. She also wore a pair of elegant earrings and a couple of dazzling bracelets. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail with a few loose strands framing her face. She finished the ensemble with a pair of heels and gorgeous makeup.

Also Read: Guess the price! Nora Fatehi pays a hefty amount for her latest outfit, Check out the price

Now Nora’s video has received a lot of attention since it was posted. Netizens, on the other hand, rushed to the comments section to troll the actress.

Also Read: Guess the price! Nora Fatehi pays a hefty amount for her latest outfit, Check out the price

Nora Fatehi was seen trying Lavani on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors with contestant Geet Kaur Bagga and Choreographer Sonali Kar.

Sharing the clip of the same, she wrote, “Love joining my juniors on stage! This time i tried Lavni How amazing is @geetbaggaa and @karsonali #Dancewithnora tune in for the next junior that will be featured on #dancewithnora #dancedeewanejuniors @colorstv P.s love the commentary @marzipestonji.”

Credit: DNA