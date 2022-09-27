Omg! Pandya store: Rishita aka Simran Budharup QUITTING the show?

MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Simran Budharup is a very popular actor. She began her career in 2015 with the television series "Parvarrish - season 2," in which she portrayed Meenu. She has also contributed to television programmes like Durga Mata Ki Chhaya and Nazar. She is now portraying Rishita Seth in the Star Plus TV series "Pandya Store." In addition, she contributed to numerous YouTube videos created by the well-known RVCJ's channel. Since 2015, she has been working in the television sector.

Her role as Rishita has garnered a lot of fans for her, people really enjoy her role on the hit show, ‘Pandya Store’. But recently, fans caught wind of a rumour that Simran might be leaving the show for good.

Well, that really made fans upset but it was just a misunderstanding. Fans saw Simran post a story on her social media and were confused about her travel plans. Simran is just taking a small vacation to the UK, as you can see in the post and is still very much a part of the show.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile on the show, Shweta calls Suman and in a crying voice, informs her that Rishita has come to her home and is questioning her parents, asking for her list of friends.

She complains to Suman that it was alright till Rishita had doubts on her but it’s not acceptable to take the matter to her parents and friends.

While on one side, Rishita is watching Shweta’s emotional drama and the way she’s manipulating Suman, on the other side, Dhara also listens to the conversation on call as Suman will put the call on speaker.

Later, Dhara will be talking to Suman about Rishita being stubborn. Just when Dhara turns, she finds Rishita listening to the whole conversation. Rishita and Dhara get into an argument where Rishita tells her that they might not count her as family but she still cares for Krish and his future. When Dhara tries to stop her, she points out to Dhara how she has problems with a 2 year relationship but no doubts in this new relationship.

What interesting turn will the show take now?

