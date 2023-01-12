OMG! Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about Shehnaaz Gill’s presence when Sidharth Shukla took his last breath; Says ‘I feel to see someone….’

MUMBAI: One of the most popular seasons of the reality show was Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, and Vishal Aditya Singh were among the impressive group of candidates. Even though Sidharth was able to win the trophy for best performance on the show, he was unable to sustain his stardom for very long.

For those who don't know, on September 2, 2021, Sidharth passed away from cardiac arrest. His sudden death created a huge vacuum in the life of his co-contestant, Shehnaaz. However, over the last few months, the actress has grown stronger and handled his loss wonderfully. Now, as an additional contestant on the same show, Paras spoke extensively about his relationship with the late actor as well as his views of Shehnaaz.

In a recent podcast, Paras Chhabra discussed many different kinds of life topics with Bhavya Singh. During a video segment, Paras was questioned regarding his time on Bigg Boss 13 and his relationship with Sidharth Shukla. At first, he was heard discussing how the late actor was unable to enjoy his enormous fame following his appearance on Bigg Boss 13. After then, Paras discussed the relationship that had grown between Shehnaaz and Sidharth while they were on the show. Speaking on the same subject, he said that every time he sees Shehnaaz, he gets reminded of Sidharth.

Paras mentioned, "I think, for me, Shehnaaz Gill reminds me of him and I wonder how she'd deal with things as she would also get such comments from others and she'd be reminded of Sidharth Shukla daily."

During the same interview, Paras revealed that the unanticipated lockdown prevented him from being in constant contact with Sidharth following the show. Furthermore, he was in Chandigarh when he heard about Sidharth's tragic death. Paras consequently hurried to Mumbai right away to attend Sidharth's last rites. Nonetheless, Paras noted that Shehnaaz experienced shock following Sidharth's death because she was there when the late actor passed away, describing how heartbreaking it was.

An incredibly sentimental Paras disclosed, "I'm told that Shehnaaz was present when Shukla breathed his last and I feel to see someone with whom you connect so deeply in that state would have been very difficult."

Lastly, Paras revealed that before the start of the show, he wasn't friends with Sidharth. But with time, they progressively developed a spiritual bond with each other. Paras talked about how he could connect with Sidharth because of his lovely actions. And even though Paras was packing up his bags at the end of the show with ten lakh rupees, he thought Sidharth would win. In Paras' own words, "We would sit till late night and early mornings and talk about Mahadev and other spiritual stuff and that's how we connected. This couldn't be shown on Television as they can't show much of religious or political conversations. That's why people often feel that they don't know how Shukla and I connected."

Unfortunately, the relationship between the late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill was a tragic tale of mismatched fates. They were acquainted while competing in Bigg Boss 13. However, Shehnaaz's life and the entertainment business as a whole were left with a huge emptiness after their sad separation brought about by Sidharth's sudden death. Fans of the pair have remained by Shehnaaz's side even after Sidharth's tragic death, and they never hesitate to express their love and gratitude for her.

Shehnaaz is constantly seen smiling like a million dollars, but when she lost Sidharth in September 2021, everything in her life fell apart. The previous time Shehnaaz appeared on Shilpa Shetty Kundra's chat program, Shape of You, she talked about the abuse she receives on social media and recalled her alleged boyfriend's constant desire for her happiness. The devoted girlfriend added that she would keep doing it regardless of what others thought.

