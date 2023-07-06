OMG! Paras Kalnawat steps out with this rumored girlfriend? Fans wonder what’s brewing?

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 14:17
Fans wonder what’s brewing

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.
He is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

ALSO READ:  MUST READ! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with THIS Anupamaa actor in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Paras is not new to being subjected to link-up rumors with other actresses. One of the most public and talked about relationships that Paras was with social media Superstar Urfi Javed, the two have since then been cordial and even hung out alot.

Paras has since been linked up with many other actresses and one of the names that keep popping up is Navika Kotia. The actress was famously a part of the movie, English Vinglish and was recently seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Paras has denied the rumors but they just don’t go away and amidst all that, he recently ran into Navika at a party, and not just that, it seems like the two even walked the carpet together.
Paras also took to social media to share a picture with Navika, which has piqued the interest of fans. Check out the photo here:

ALSO READ:  WHAT! Paras Kalnawat and Ashish Mehrotra UNFOLLOW Each other on Social Media?

 


    


 

 

 

Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa 10 Anupama Sudhanshu Pandey Meri Durga Kundali Bhagya Ekta Kapoor Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 14:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad gets informed about the mishap at Sahiba’s shop
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba’s shop destroyed, Ajeet falls unconscious
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heart wrenching! A tragic end to Sai and Virat’s love story
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Minissha Lamba on Badtameez Dil, “It’s very important to have an ensemble cast”
MUMBAI : Minissha Lamba is known for her performances in movies like Yahaan, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bachna Ae...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Arushi lies and tries to provoke the Pandya family against Dhara
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Taunts! Jasleen praises Seerat, only to shame Manbeer
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
1
WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to play Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens ask, “What happened to Sai Pallavi?”
Latest Video
Related Stories
WOW! Fans can't keep calm as Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary reunite, twitter goes into a frenzy! Check out some of th
WOW! Fans can't keep calm as Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary reunite, twitter goes into a frenzy! Check out some of the best tweets here!
Karan Kundrra
Whoa! Karan Kundrra charges this jaw-dropping amount per episode and it is more than Tejasswi Prakash’s remuneration for Naagin 6
1
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about heartbreaks and reveals about his love story that never saw a “Happy Ending”
Nishi Saxenaa
Shocking! Nishi Saxenaa exposes the reality of the Shah family
Anupama
Big Reveal: Star Plus's NO. 1 show 'Anupama' will soon do a special episode with a big Bollywood Name?
Palki
On World Environment Day, Zee TV actor Sana Sayyad share the importance of preserving the environment