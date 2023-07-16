OMG! Parth Samthaan reveals shocking secrets about Niti Taylor, Erica Fernandes, and Hina Khan; shares the reason why he left Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Parth was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Both his off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica was loved by the audience.

He was recently seen in the web series ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hu’, where he played the character of an underworld don, ‘Nawab’.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow him with a lot of love. There are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms where he keeps sharing posts and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He was last seen as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4 and these days he is busy shooting for his Bollywood movie Ghudchadhi starring Sanjay Dutt.

In a recent interview, he revealed some shocking secrets about Niti Taylor, Erica Fernandes, and Hina Khan and spoke about the actual reason for leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actor said, Niti while shooting keeps doing reels and it’s back to back there is no limit to it. Erica’s shocking secret is that she cooks very well and whatever she cooks is very tasty.

On Hina Khan, he said that she is very misjudged and people keep judging her for the small things and she fights for women's empowerment.

When Parth was asked if there was news doing the rounds that because of his attitude, Kasautii Zindagii Kay went off air, the actor says “No there was nothing like that, obviously I wanted the show to go on, but at the end, it was the call of the makers and the channel and at one point I had made up my mind that I would want to do OTT and movies and hence even I moved on from there”

Well, there is no doubt that Parth Samthaan is missed on screen by fans and they would want to watch him soon.

