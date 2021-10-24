OMG! Pooja Gor REVEALS one thing that needs to be lenient for all the actors; find out!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

TV's favourite couple Krishna and Pratigya aka Arhaan Behll and Pooja Gor are returning to the small screen with Ankahee Dastaan.

The movie went on air on October 17 and is titled Ankahee Dastaan - Pratigya.

It has been produced by Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions with Pearl Grey as the writer and creative producer.

We recently caught up with the ever-chirpy Pooja Gor who shed light on various aspects of the show.

1) If you would get a chance to decide rules for actors at the workplace, what would be that one thing that needs to be lenient for all the actors?

We should definitely get nap times..*laughs*..and there should be running breaks. There are many times when we are getting late for shoot..so ideally by rules we get one hour breaks for food..we rarely get that time..sometimes it's understandable also as we rarely get that time. But yes Nap time breaks should be there!

6) Any character that you would love to play at least once in a lifetime?

There are innumerable of them..basically I look for characters that are flawed..it has to be very rare and driven by situations. Characters that are more attached to the ground-reality is something I can relate to.

7) How important do you think having a Plan B for your career is if you are in the field of acting?

It is very important in life..and specially in our acting field. I don't really have a plan B and that scares me. But at this point of time I don't feel I need a Plan B because I have confidence in myself and my craft. I am a staunch believer of the fact that one should not be working at all times.

Ankahee Dastaan - Pratigya will revolve around Krishna questioning Pratigya's past and accusing her of having an affair before marriage. It will put across the hard questions to society on its double standards for doubting a woman's character easily, while a man in similar circumstances can boast of it.

