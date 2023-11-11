OMG! Pratik Sehajpal takes a dig at people on getting cosmetic surgery, and says “Raaz hi reh gaya! Read the full story here!

He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). And he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was also seen in the movie Aakhiri Sach featuring Tamannah Bhatia. Fans have been on the lookout for what his next project could be.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 12:31
Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15, where he stood as a runner-up. 

Sehajpal has gone on to become the golden boy of music videos. Pratik has also showcased his acting chops in projects across different mediums. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). And he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

He was also seen in the movie Aakhiri Sach featuring Tamannah Bhatia. Fans have been on the lookout for what his next project could be. 

ALSO READ: Pratik Sehajpal bags lead role in upcoming romantic web-show for a popular OTT platform, shooting kick starts in Goa

Apart from the new projects, the actor has been in the news in some way or the other, The recent has been a comment about cosmetic surgeries. Pratik to social media to take a dig or rather share his two cents on cosmetic surgeries, and how people have used COVID as an excuse to get plastic surgeries and recover because of the mask. The comment did create a spark here and there. Take a look at the photo here:

Pratik was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Aakhri Sach and will be seen in the Jio Cinema’s next starring Eisha Singh and Mohsin Khan.

Sources further add that the series will involve an intense and intertwined romance between its main characters which includes Pratik’s character. It also states that Pratik’s character will be a boy from Delhi.

This news will certainly stir up curiosity among fans who are waiting to see Pratik back in the fictional space! Are you excited to see him back in action?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal receives the sweetest letter from a fan while shooting in Goa; fan calls him “one of the sweetest people on earth”

Pratik Sehajpal Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull naagin6 Tejasswi Prakash Mouni Roy Khatron Ke Khiladi Bigg Boss OTT biggboss15 pratik sehajpal fans Nishant Bhatt Naagin ColorsTV TellyChakkar Mohsin Khan Eisha Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 12:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaan! Upcoming Drama! New entry to shake up Angad and Sahiba’s life!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Reeva to enter Ishaan’s life; will be the third wheel in Ishaan - Savi’s love story!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. Starring Bhavika Sharma...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa and Bapuji start food service to make ends meet
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Tunisha Sharma’s mother reacts to the Bombay HC verdict, “Shall continue fighting till…”
MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Purvi’s fiance marks his entry into Rajvansh and her story
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari
Amazing! Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari and Isabella Kaif had a great time celebrating Kabir Khan’s Diwali Party, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tunisha Sharma
Must Read! Tunisha Sharma’s mother reacts to the Bombay HC verdict, “Shall continue fighting till…”
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Salman Khan lashes out at Aishwarya Sharma for her behavior towards Neil says “The end of a toxic relationship is always disaster and this what I can see in your marriage”
Anubhav Dixit
Exclusive: Anubhav Dixit comes on board for &TV’s upcoming show Atal!
Vijayendra Kumeria and Himashi Parashar
Congratulations! Vijayendra Kumeria and Himashi Parashar ecstatic as Teri Meri Doriyaann becomes a TRP topper; show gratitude to fans
Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash
In Pics: From Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor; check out the celebrities who made Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash a party to remember!