OMG! Pratik Sehajpal takes a dig at people on getting cosmetic surgery, and says “Raaz hi reh gaya! Read the full story here!

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15, where he stood as a runner-up.

Sehajpal has gone on to become the golden boy of music videos. Pratik has also showcased his acting chops in projects across different mediums. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). And he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

He was also seen in the movie Aakhiri Sach featuring Tamannah Bhatia. Fans have been on the lookout for what his next project could be.

Apart from the new projects, the actor has been in the news in some way or the other, The recent has been a comment about cosmetic surgeries. Pratik to social media to take a dig or rather share his two cents on cosmetic surgeries, and how people have used COVID as an excuse to get plastic surgeries and recover because of the mask. The comment did create a spark here and there. Take a look at the photo here:

Pratik was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Aakhri Sach and will be seen in the Jio Cinema’s next starring Eisha Singh and Mohsin Khan.

Sources further add that the series will involve an intense and intertwined romance between its main characters which includes Pratik’s character. It also states that Pratik’s character will be a boy from Delhi.

This news will certainly stir up curiosity among fans who are waiting to see Pratik back in the fictional space! Are you excited to see him back in action?

