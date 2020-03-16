OMG! Preeta aka Shraddha Arya to come across this person for the first time in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led it to be one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

In this video we that Shraddha Arya who plays the character of Preeta has shared an exciting behind the scene of the upcoming track wherein we can see that she comes across Shakti Arora who will be playing the character of Arjun in the show. Take a look at this amazing video.

Meanwhile in the show we see that Anjali, loves Arjun, will get more possessive about him. She reaches the hospital after learning that Arjun has met with a deadly accident. It is believed that she might carry out an investigation of the incident. She will instruct doctors to treat him well. She might know go in depth to know about how Arjun ended up like this, and after knowing about the competition between Arjun and Rishabh, she might take revenge against Rishabh.

