OMG! Prisha caught gossiping about THESE actors on the sets of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI:

Jasmine and Tejo, portrayed by actresses Isha Malviya and Priyanka Choudhary, are sisters but they both act like enemies on screen. However, the reality is extremely opposite. Off-screen, they both share a great bond with each other. In this picture, we see that they both are gossiping about their co-stars in the show.

Check out the video:

Fans are loving their onscreen tussle and off-screen relationship. Also, they have chosen a nickname for them and that is Prisha. Moreover, they at times also feel that they both should reconcile with each other in the show. What's going to happen in the next episode?

In the upcoming episode, while Fateh and Tejo keep Jasmine busy in their Valentine's drama, Simran and Mahi shall sneak in to find proof against Jasmine, they did get a clue and Simran instructs that they must find something that seems suspicious in the room, that will have all the proofs against her. Will they be successful to expose Jasmine?

