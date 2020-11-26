OMG! Raghav and Dharmesh have a massive face-off!

MUMBAI: Raghav and Dharmesh are popular names in the world of dancing. The one thing common between the two is that they started their careers as contestants on the show Dance India Dance, a dance reality show that gave us par excellence dancers like Raghav, Dharmesh, Punit, Shakti, Sanam, and Mohena. Today, all of these dancers are well-known to the audience and have a massive fan following.

Raghav and Dharmesh made their Bollywood debut as actors in the movie Any Body Can Dance 1 and were recently seen in the movie Street Dancer.

Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows and it is doing extremely well for itself on the TRP charts.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip-hop, lyrical breaking, Indian classical...every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora are pretty strict with the contestants.

The show just had its grand finale, where Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop won. During the finale, Raghav and Dharmesh had come on the show as guest judges.

We came across a video where the two had a face-off when they had to dance and woo judge Malaika.

In the video, one can see how Raghav and Dharmesh with his individual dance styles try to woo the Chaiya Chaiya actress.

The video ends with Raghav’s signature step, which is the slow-motion walk.

Well, Malaika was delighted to dance with these two fabulous and talented dancers.

Both Raghav and Dharmesh are best of friends, and the two are not at all competitive in spite of being in the entertainment business.

