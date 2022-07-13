OMG! Rakhi Sawant reveals that the best thing that Adil did was he left his girlfriend for her with whom he was in a relationship for 4 years

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

In a recent interview when the actress was asked what Adil means to her she said “ Adil is my life I can’t imagine my life with him as far as the marriage is concerned it will take time as we are just getting to know each other and the best and most special thing that Adil has done for me is that he left his girlfriend for me with whom he was for four years and for me he left her that feeling was so special can’t express”

Owing to that Adil said that “Yes he did leave his girlfriend as there were problems between them and the relationship was over nothing was left in it”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi has gone through a lot in her life and finally she has found true love.

