OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason says “ If you get a big production house you shouldn’t forget the small producers when your stardom will fall down even you wouldn’t know”

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But, just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

The actress made headlines again as she got married, converted her religion to Islam, and was seen happy in her marriage.

Unfortunately, she recently lost her mother and was seen sharing her feelings with her fans.

These days, she is making headlines for her broken marriage with Adil. She came out in the open, claiming that he is cheating on her. She also got him arrested for domestic violence.

But now she has moved on and is living her life peacefully and is in a much happier place.

Recently, while interacting with the media she took a dig at Asim, where she lashed out at him for not promoting his upcoming song.

The actress said “The actor in the song I left somewhere drunk and how can he not promote his song and just leave it. Just because he got big banner movie he has abandoned this song, which is not right, as you never know when the stardom of an actor would come down”

Well, the reason why Asim is not promoting the song is still unknown and Rakhi seems to be very upset with the actor for not promoting it.

