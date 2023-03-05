OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason says “ If you get a big production house you shouldn’t forget the small producers when your stardom will fall down even you wouldn’t know”

Rakhi Sawant is a well known actress on television, and now she has lashed out at Asim Riaz for not promoting his upcoming song and warned him that in no time that the stardom of an actor can fall down.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 15:40
Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But, just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

The actress made headlines again as she got married, converted her religion to Islam, and was seen happy in her marriage.

Unfortunately, she recently lost her mother and was seen sharing her feelings with her fans.

These days, she is making headlines for her broken marriage with Adil. She came out in the open, claiming that he is cheating on her. She also got him arrested for domestic violence.

ALSO READ : Oh no! Rakhi Sawant is furious with a fan for this reason

But now she has moved on and is living her life peacefully and is in a much happier place.

Recently, while interacting with the media she took a dig at Asim, where she lashed out at him for not promoting his upcoming song.

The actress said “The actor in the song I left somewhere drunk and how can he not promote his song and just leave it. Just because he got big banner movie he has abandoned this song, which is not right, as you never know when the stardom of an actor would come down”

Well, the reason why Asim is not promoting the song is still unknown and Rakhi seems to be very upset with the actor for not promoting it.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Rakhi Sawant opens up about her miscarriage and says, "I was so stressed and down that I had a miscarriage and the doctors had warned me not to get intimate for the next three months"

 

 

 

   

Bigg Boss Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows divorce Rakhi Sawant Ritesh TellyChakkar Adil Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 15:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Big Scoop! Asit Modi talks about Shailesh Lodha’s demand; reveals they had a little fight last April
MUMBAI : Also read:...
OH NO! Fans of Yeh Hai Chahatein refuse to let go of Abrar and Sargun, shocked over the leap! See their reactions!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a...
Dahaad trailer out! This Sonakshi Sinha starrer promises to be an edge of the seat thriller
MUMBAI : Upcoming web series and the digital debut of actress Sonakshi Sinha titled Dahaad has been a talk of the town...
OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason says “ If you get a big production house you shouldn’t forget the small producers when your stardom will fall down even you wouldn’t know”
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines...
Recent Stories
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shailesh Lodha
Big Scoop! Asit Modi talks about Shailesh Lodha’s demand; reveals they had a little fight last April
Abrar and Sargun
OH NO! Fans of Yeh Hai Chahatein refuse to let go of Abrar and Sargun, shocked over the leap! See their reactions!
Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan
Shocking! Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan avoid each other on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull
Bhavesh Balchandani
Big Scoop! Veer Ki Ardaas Veera’s Young Ranvijay aka Bhavesh Balchandani is all grown up; check out
Fitness and Lifestyle Secrets
Actor Harsh Rajput Shares Fitness and Lifestyle Secrets
PRATIK SEHAJPAL
Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his relationship status; reveals if he is single or committed says " I am engaged"