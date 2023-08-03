Rakhi Sawant opens up about her miscarriage and says, "I was so stressed and down that I had a miscarriage and the doctors had warned me not to get intimate for the next three months"

Rakhi and Adil are having a troublesome marriage these days as the actress has put some allegations on him and currently he is locked up in the jail and soon, his lawyer will be applying for bail.
Adil Khan

MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became the finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritesh, her ex-husband, saying how much she loved him and also about how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life and has found love again in Adil.

The actress made headlines recently, as she and Adil got married and she converted her religion to Islam, and is happy in her marriage.

Unfortunately, she recently lost her mother and was seen sharing her feelings with her fans.

These days, she is making headlines for her broken marriage with Adil, as now she has come out in the open and said that he is cheating on her and that she will be going to court.

In a recent media interaction, Rakhi Sawant spoke about her miscarriage; the actress said that, “I had a miscarriage and an operation done. In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 I had told that I was pregnant, but then I was so stressed when I came out with mom’s heath and Adil cheating on me, that I bleeded.”

She also added, “the doctors had told I shouldn’t be getting intimate for the next three months, but then Adil couldn’t wait and within ten days he got intimate with me though having a child was risky for me back then.”

Well, seems like Rakhi is gone through a lot of trauma and she is slowly coming out of it.

Neeharika
Neeharika Roy: Consent is important before playing Holi, regardless of gender