OMG! Rohan Mehra And Kanchi Singh officially declare their SPLIT! 

MUMBAI: Another television couple's love story has hit a rough patch. We hear that all is not well between Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh.

The two met on the sets of their TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fell in love. They made their relationship official in the year 2016 and were going strong till now. Their lovey-dovey pictures on social media and public appearances also kept them in the news.

However, for quite sometime now, they have been keeping themselves away from the media glare. Now, a reliable source informs us that they are no more on talking terms and have decided to part ways. "Rohan and Kanchi were having issues for a long time and now they have mutually decided to end things.", the source added.

Also Read: Ashish Kapoor bags Star Bharat’s Pratigya 2

This news definitely came as a shock to us and we reached out to them. While Rohan's call went unanswered, Kanchi did share her reaction on the same. Though the actress did not clearly confirm their break up but told us, "I have no hard feelings for anybody. I am at peace in my life. And I don't want to talk about this topic.".

Well, we hope it's just a low phase that gets resolved soon and the couple gets back together again.

Also Read: It was a challenging yet exciting experience to cast for Ishara’s ‘Humkadam’: Dheeraj Mishra

Credit: SpotboyE

