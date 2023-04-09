OMG! Romil and Dimpy’s chats get leaked against Samar of Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and now we bring you the leaked chats between Romil and Dimpy against Samar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 20:12
Romil

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable. 

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial. 

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real. 

These days the track is focusing on Romil and Adhik issues and on Kavya’s child as she has revealed the truth to the Shah family. Now Vanraj is taking his time to think whether he wants to accept the child or not. 

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie between the actors which is seen on the screen. 

Now, Nishi Saxena, who essays the role of “Dimpy” leaked out a chat that she had with Viraaj aka Romil.

ALSO READ : Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

In the post one can see how Viraaj has shared a photo where Sagar is sleeping during the shoot of the show and Nishi is laughing at it. 

To which, Viraaj says that Sagar doesn’t know that he has taken the photo and he hopes that he doesn’t get angry. Nishi says that he shouldn’t worry as she is there with him, supporting him. 

Well, this shows what great bond all the stars of the show share and hence, that is reflected on screen as there is no jealousy and only good friendship around. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Anupama: Aww! Check out the special bond between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Alpana Buch aka Baa in this BTS video from the sets

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar Virraj Kapoor Sarag parekh Nishi Khanna TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 20:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baalveer 3: Plans and Plots! Aageel reveals her intentions to Shashmaag
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Oh No! DJ to play using Kartik against Yuvika, plan ready
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Vandana not comfortable with the sympathy she receives from everyone
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: Woah! Viren gets to see Pushpa’s ‘never give up’ side
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Entertaining! Aishwarya Khare’s captures THIS Bhagyalakshmi Co-star struggling on sets! Find out who it was!
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Woah! Amrita rushes to save Riya’s life
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Rishi
WOW! Rishi Kapoor’s 71st birth anniversary: Here are the renowned star's top movies from his impressive career, reminding of his on-screen aura
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
Entertaining! Aishwarya Khare’s captures THIS Bhagyalakshmi Co-star struggling on sets! Find out who it was!
Pratik
WOW! Pratik Sehajpal's all-white look at the Dahi Handi celebration gives festive vibes, leaving everyone in awe
Krystle
OMG! Krystle D'Souza's latest post with Rithvik Dhanjani takes the internet by storm and makes the fans curious
Niti
Wow! Niti Taylor reveals how she met her husband and shares details of her love story
Daisy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Daisy Shah enters as a wild card contestant and gets eliminated on the same day
May I come in Madam
Star Bharat is all set to present new episodes of the popular show "May I Come in Madam?" with a ceremonial Muhurat pooja to mark the beginning of the shooting process.