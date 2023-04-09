OMG! Romil and Dimpy’s chats get leaked against Samar of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days the track is focusing on Romil and Adhik issues and on Kavya’s child as she has revealed the truth to the Shah family. Now Vanraj is taking his time to think whether he wants to accept the child or not.

Now, Nishi Saxena, who essays the role of “Dimpy” leaked out a chat that she had with Viraaj aka Romil.

In the post one can see how Viraaj has shared a photo where Sagar is sleeping during the shoot of the show and Nishi is laughing at it.

To which, Viraaj says that Sagar doesn’t know that he has taken the photo and he hopes that he doesn’t get angry. Nishi says that he shouldn’t worry as she is there with him, supporting him.

Well, this shows what great bond all the stars of the show share and hence, that is reflected on screen as there is no jealousy and only good friendship around.

