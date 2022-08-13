OMG! Roopa Divatia bids adieu to StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Fans love the show for the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 16:51
OMG! Roopa Divatia bids adieu to StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Fans love the show for the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show, Sai gets Pakhi arrested for playing dirty games with the family for staying close to family and taking Vinayak away from her. This makes Virat worried.

The story gets interesting when Sai exposes Pakhi for all her wrongdoings. Bhavani gets worried about the family’s reputation while Virat lashes out at Pakhi. Virat apologizes to Sai and she forgives him but she doesn’t feel safe in the house and so she decides to leave Chavan Niwas with Vinayak. Virat gets disheartened knowing that Sai doesn't trust him.

Roopa Divatia takes a break from the show, she had earlier revealed that her character has nothing left to explore in the show if the makers wish to have her back anytime in future she would love to reprise her role in the show. Vihan Varma took to this Instagram to reveal how much they all will miss her:

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Yogendra Vikram Singh Samrat Chavan Virat Pakhi Ninad Ajinkya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Star Jalsha Kusum Dola Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Siddharth Vankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 16:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AbhiRa Goals! Pranali goes 'Yahi Par Toh Mai Pighal Gayi' on the recent post of Harshad Chopda; Fans demand a haircut from him
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Surbhi Jyoti's colourful silhouettes will leave you SPELLBOUND!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read:...
LAUGHTER RIOT! Fans notice, that after Cheeni's entry from Chappal fights, Aryan and Imlie have upgraded to Pillow fights and how
MUMBAI:  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read: ...
SEXY SIREN! Mouni Roy's BIKINI CLICKS turn the temperatures soaring high
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another fashion update.  Also read:...
Exclusive! “I follow shows like Bade Aache Lagte Hain, Spy Bahu, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Toh Albela and Naa Umra Ki Seema”, says Channa Mereya’s Aditya Raj Singh aka Karan Wahi as he opens up on his fitness regime, 'me-time' and more
MUMBAI :Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Exclusive! "I and Fahmaan are just good friends and nothing beyond that", says Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. It stars Sumbul Toqueer Khan and Fahmaan Khan...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Popular celebs like Sussanne Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others have been massively trolled for THIS reason
Must Read! Popular celebs like Sussanne Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others have been massively trolled for THIS reason
Latest Video