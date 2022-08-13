OMG! Roopa Divatia bids adieu to StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Fans love the show for the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show, Sai gets Pakhi arrested for playing dirty games with the family for staying close to family and taking Vinayak away from her. This makes Virat worried.

The story gets interesting when Sai exposes Pakhi for all her wrongdoings. Bhavani gets worried about the family’s reputation while Virat lashes out at Pakhi. Virat apologizes to Sai and she forgives him but she doesn’t feel safe in the house and so she decides to leave Chavan Niwas with Vinayak. Virat gets disheartened knowing that Sai doesn't trust him.

Roopa Divatia takes a break from the show, she had earlier revealed that her character has nothing left to explore in the show if the makers wish to have her back anytime in future she would love to reprise her role in the show. Vihan Varma took to this Instagram to reveal how much they all will miss her:

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com