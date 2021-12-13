OMG! Rubina Dilaik, who said she had to sell her house, was duped out of a huge 16 lakhs by someone in the industry!

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most famous actresses in the Indian TV industry. She is greatly known for her part in shows such as Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Choti Bahu, Namak Issk Ka, and many more. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Recently, the actress revealed that she was created by a producer early on in her career.

The actress has spoken candidly about the horrifying incident.

ALSO READ: OMG! Time, when Rubina Dilaik broke down in the bathroom, for THIS reason, deets inside

Rubina Dilaik discussed with Bollywood Bubble how her payments were pending for months in 2011 when she was just getting settled in the industry. Apparently, it took her 9 months to get in touch with the producer to find out what the problem was. The producers then informed her that the production house was claiming that delayed shoots were the reason she wasn't paid.

At the time Rubina Dilaik was handed the records, the sum she was to be paid was 16 lakhs. She said, "My uplinks valued *16 lakhs in 2011," when discussing her ordeal. But none of the events actually took place. There were nine such events that were written,” she mentioned. Additionally, the actress talked about a horrendous incident on Madh Island when an insect bit her, causing her to get a fever for 2-3 hours. She said, "That event was recorded in the ledger and almost 1,45 lakhs were deducted for the two hours that the shoot was delayed.". That money has come out of my pocket.".

“I was devastated. I had to sell off my house. My very own house in the city of dreams. I had two houses at that point in time, I had to sell them off because I was way behind my commitments. I was way behind my EMIs. I sold off my car. From then I decided, no Mercedes and BMWs, it’s okay. I don’t want to live in uncertainty, insecurity, and constant anxiety.”Rubina Said while remembering about the time.

After tackling such hard times, it's no wonder Rubina is so strong!

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in her comeback on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and after that Bigg Boss 14 and she emerged as the winner of the season.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

Credits: Koimoi

ALSO READ: WOW! These SIZZLING pictures of Rubina Dilaik will give you perfect Bikini look inspiration; CHECK OUT