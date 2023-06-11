OMG! Sangita Ghosh opens up about returning to work by leaving 25 days daughter at home; Says 'Focusing on my…'

MUMBAI: Sangita Ghosh, a well-known television actress, appeared in several TV serials, such as Kurukshetra, Ajeeb Dastan, and Daraar. When last seen, she was a cast member of Swaran Ghar. Her infant was only 25 days old when she went to shoot Swaran Ghar, too. For those who are unaware, Sangita married former polo player Shailendra Singh Rathore in 2011. On December 25, 2021, the couple welcomed Devi into the world, a premature baby who spent the best part of 15 days in a neonatal intensive care unit. Sangita recently talked candidly about accepting parenting at 45 and shared numerous other experiences in a similar manner.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sangita Ghosh to participate in the show?

Sangita Ghosh talked candidly about accepting motherhood at 45 years old. She said that because motherhood is so demanding, people should only choose to become parents when they are ready. Alongside her child, the mother also needs to pick up a lot of new skills. She says, “I believe one should choose parenthood only when they are prepared for it. Nowadays, medical science and technology have advanced so much that many options are available. Adoption is also a wonderful choice. Becoming a mother at any stage demands adapting to the child’s needs and learning alongside her. It’s both tough and fulfilling."

Sangita added that accepting motherhood at this point in her life has been beneficial to her. She disclosed that, in her opinion, becoming older is a privilege. After accepting pregnancy, she began to prioritize her health and said, "In a way, I believe it’s good that I became a mother at this stage because it motivates me to stay fit for her. I am more experienced and worldly-wise. Some people tell me that I will be in my 60s when Devi turns 20. So what? Growing old is a privilege. Many women tend to neglect themselves after having a child, but I have started focusing on my well-being even more now.”

Nowadays, the majority of moms are employed as professionals. As a result, it is very challenging for them to combine their careers and their infant. Nonetheless, the experience is made considerably simpler if the husband or family steps in and supports her in her role as a parent. Sangita revealed that she went back to work when Devi was just twenty-five days old. She believes it is crucial for instilling in her daughter the worth of her labor, nevertheless.

Sangita Said, “Devi was just 25 days old when I returned to work with Swaran Ghar. It was very tough, as I was away for most of her initial months. However, she was very well taken care of by my husband in Jaipur and I was constantly in touch through video calls. She also stayed with me for a while in Chandigarh, where I was shooting. I am a new-age mother, and I want to teach my daughter right from an early age how it’s important for every woman to pursue her own dreams. I am passionate about my work, and I want to be able to create a work-life balance.”

Sangita was questioned about why she doesn't bring her child to the locations during that same conversation, though. In response, Devi's devoted mother stated that she didn't want her daughter to grow up in such a chaotic and dirty environment. Sangita also feels that the children over there aren't able to experience the equal freedom they should have, so she doesn't want to bring her daughter in front of the camera.

Sangita disclosed, “I don’t want her to grow up on the sets. My husband and a few others feel that she would be magical in front of the camera, given her lively and expressive nature, but I am not too inclined towards it. I have seen child actors on the sets. They don’t enjoy the freedom they should have as children, and Devi is too young to understand the demanding and erratic schedules of this field. I want her to make her own choices. Also, the atmosphere on sets isn’t suitable for a child; they aren’t always organised and hygienic. Young children absorb everything they see around them."

Also read: Oh No! Sangeeta Ghosh-Ajay Singh Chaudhary starrer Swaran Ghar to go off air on this date

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis